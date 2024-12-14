Wings is here with festive vibes, winter magic, and cultural celebrations from across the globe! Here’s what we have in store for you. Join the fun at Comic Con in New Delhi, where fans of comics, movies, and pop culture gather for an unforgettable experience. From cosplay to exclusive merchandise, it’s a geek’s paradise! Winter Vibes in India, Explore India’s top winter destinations – from the snowy peaks of Kashmir to the charming towns of Shimla and Manali. Plus, insights into the booming hospitality trends for 2024-25 during the winter season. Celebrate Christmas worldwide with highlights from: Atlanta’s festive airport décor, The iconic Christmas tree in Washington, D.C., London’s magical lights, The Vatican’s serene Christmas tree, Jordan’s Baptism Site celebrations. Hundreds of Santas hit the slopes in Maine for a fun and heartwarming ski event that’ll make you smile. Celebrate 25 years of Nagaland’s vibrant Hornbill Festival, showcasing rich traditions, music, and cultural heritage. Experience winter wonderlands across China. This episode takes you from India’s vibrant winters to the festive charm of Christmas celebrations around the globe. Don’t miss out on the magic of travel and culture with Wings!