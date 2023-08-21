Clashes occur in Bangladesh's Habiganj district over the weekend

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Bangladesh continues to simmer as over 100 people including several cops were injured in a second round of clashes that erupted in the country's Habiganj District. The clashes took place between supporters of the ruling party Awami League and the opposition BNP.

