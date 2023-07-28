Chinese Foreign Ministry goes back and forth; Scrubbed Qin Gang articles back on website | Details

On thursday, China said it opposed malicious hype concerning this week's removal of foreign minister Qin Gang. Beijing continues to avoid questions about the senior diplomat's disappearance. The mystery is deepening, and some articles removed from the foreign ministry website have reappeared. Qin was removed from office by Beijing's top lawmaking body on tuesday after just 207 days in the job. The removal came after weeks of speculation that the former ambassador to US and confidant of president Xi Jinping had fallen out of favour. Soon after, any reference to 57-year-old Qin was removed from the website of China's foreign ministry. A search for his name yielded no results, and previous articles about his diplomatic appearances showed a message saying the page does not exist, or has been deleted. But now, some references to him, that had previously been scrubbed from the foreign ministry’s website, are starting to reappear.