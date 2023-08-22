China’s economy on slow lane: What's gone wrong?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
In recent weeks, China's economic slowdown has alarmed international leaders and investors who are no longer counting on it to be a bulwark against weakness elsewhere. In fact, for the first time in decades, the world’s second economy is itself the problem.

