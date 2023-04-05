China's 13,500 satellites to spy on U.S. Military installations | World at War
In the last 6 months, China has launched dozens of low earth orbit satellites. It begs an obvious question: what are low earth orbit satellites? & Why is China suddenly sending so many of them into space? The Americans claim, China is using its low earth orbit satellites to spy on United States' military installations. Mohammed Saleh gets you the details of China's plans to build the world's biggest surveillance system.