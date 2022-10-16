China vows to not renounce use of power, Xi says will ensure Taiwan reunification with mainland

Published: Oct 16, 2022, 03:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The 20th Communist Party Congress has just kick-started the event with a long formal speech by President Xi Jinping. Around 2,300 delegates are meeting to elect the next party leader and debate key policies of the country.
