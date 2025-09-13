LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /China's President Xi Jinping Cracks Down on Corruption in PLA

China's President Xi Jinping Cracks Down on Corruption in PLA

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 19:51 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 19:51 IST
China's President Xi Jinping Cracks Down on Corruption in PLA
Chinese President Xi Jinping launches a major anti-corruption crackdown within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), targeting high-ranking officials and military contracts.

Trending Topics

trending videos