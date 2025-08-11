Published: Aug 11, 2025, 18:29 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 18:29 IST
China-Philippines confrontation boils over | China accuses Marcos of 'playing with fire'
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says his comments on a potential China-Taiwan conflict were misinterpreted by Beijing, after China accused him of “playing with fire.” Marcos emphasized that due to the Philippines' proximity to Taiwan, it would be dragged into war if conflict erupts — but stressed the desire to avoid confrontation.