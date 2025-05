The Chinese government has issued a report claiming COVID-19 originated in the U.S., contradicting investigations that suggest a lab in Wuhan was the source. This comes amid ongoing tensions regarding the virus's origins, with accusations flying between China and the U.S. over responsibility and response. Key updates include the revamping of the U.S. COVID.gov website to address lab-leak theories. The origins of the virus continue to be a topic of heated debate, with both nations presenting conflicting evidence.