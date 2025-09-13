/Charlie Kirk's assassination: Misinformation surges online following Kirk's killing

Published: Sep 13, 2025, 12:36 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 12:36 IST
With a fire hose of misinformation surrounding the assassination of US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, social media users have turned to AI chatbots for reliable updates -- only to encounter contradictory or inaccurate responses, further fueling online confusion. Breaking news events often spark a frantic search for new information on social media, frequently leading to false conclusions that chatbots then regurgitate, contributing to further online chaos.