Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Rover hops on the moon, bids good night

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
India's moon mission has captivated the attention of the entire world and now ISRO says that the Pragyan Rover and the Vikram Lander, the stars on the moon of the Chandrayaan-3 mission have been put into sleep mode on the moon. This is after the mission completed all its objectives but that's not the end of the historic Mission. See how the Lander and the Rover have entered sleep mode waiting for the next Dawn on the moon.

