Chandrayaan-3: India awaits Vikram's successful landing as last 25 km left, 2 days for touchdown

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
With the successful second and final deboosting, Chandrayaan-3 has moved even closer to the Moon, marking the start of the countdown for its ambitious soft landing. On Sunday, ISRO announced that the orbit of the Lander Module (LM) had been successfully reduced, setting the stage for a soft landing attempt on the lunar surface around 6 pm on Wednesday, August 23. Notably, the health of the Lander Module (LM) was reported as normal by the Indian space agency on Saturday.

