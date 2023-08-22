Chandrayaan-3: Countdown to Moon landing begins, ISRO keeps a close watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Vikram’s landing will be attempted a little after 6pm on August 23. If it pulls it off, India will join an elite list, becoming the fourth nation to manage a soft landing on Moon. It will join US, Russia, and China. Russia’s Luna-25 mission recently failed to make a landing on the lunar surface.

