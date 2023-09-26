Cauvery Bengaluru Bandh: Protest against water release by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
The southern Indian state of Karnataka has witnessed protests against the sharing of the Kaveri River water with neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The dawn-to-dusk shutdown which evoked partial response was called by various former leaders and other organizations in the state. Schools and colleges were shut in Bengaluru the capital of Karnataka.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos