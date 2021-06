Despite a halt in commercial activities for the past 15 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the amount of carbon in Earth's atmosphere has reached its highest level in modern history. Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said the findings, based on the amount of carbon dioxide in the air at NOAA's weather station on Mauna Loa in Hawaii, was the highest since measurements began 63 years ago.