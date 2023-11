England's golden generation will play together one final time and will look to end a dismal title defence on a high with qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy still up for grabs. New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka all but knocked Pakistan out but the 1992 Champions still have a mathematical shot at progressing if they bat first. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore sets up the game with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.