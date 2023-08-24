California: Four including shooter dead, six injured in mass shooting incident

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
The most recent in a run of gun violence occurrences, three people were murdered and five others were hurt in a shooting at a biker pub in Orange County, California, on Wednesday. 2023 is still on track to surpass 2012 as the deadliest year for mass shootings in modern memory.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos