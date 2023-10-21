Cairo Peace Summit 2023: Eqypt is hosting summit to discuss Israel-Hamas war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Saturday's summit in Egypt on the Gaza situation comes amid mounting concerns about a larger Middle East conflict, but hopes for results have been tempered by the absence of a senior representative from the United States, Israel's principal supporter, and several other world leaders. Together with foreign ministers, a number of heads of state and government from Europe and the Arab world will attend the hurriedly called Cairo Peace Summit while the fighting is still going on.

