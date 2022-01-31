Budget 2022: 'Sabka sath, Sabka Vikas,' Indian Prez Kovind highlights govt's agenda for growth

Jan 31, 2022, 12:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Union Budget session of Indian Parliament has kickstarted on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses in the Central Hall.
Read in App