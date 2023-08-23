BRICS summit 2023: ‘India will soon become a $5 trillion economy’: PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world despite the current economic turmoil. PM Modi stated at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue in Johannesburg, South Africa, that India will soon have a $5 trillion GDP. The prime minister noted the reforms carried out by his administration during the previous nine years and declared that "there is no doubt that India will become the growth engine for the world in coming years". This is due to the fact that India used the outbreak as an opportunity to implement economic reforms. The ease of doing business in India has increased thanks to our changes in mission mode, Modi claimed.

