BRICS Summit 2023: China, South Africa keen on adding new members to BRICS

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
India's prime minister Narendra Modi will depart for the 15th BRICS summit tomorrow morning. The meet in south Africa's Johannesburg will seek to widen the blocs influence and push for a shift in global geopolitics. The question is: will there be a bilateral with the Chinese premier XI Jinping? The India-China border stand-off has impacted bilateral ties, with minimal diplomatic engagement between the two countries over the last three years. All eyes will be on that one-on-one.

