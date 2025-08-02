LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking | India's PM Modi announces BrahMos missile production in Lucknow
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 02, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 15:14 IST
Breaking | India's PM Modi announces BrahMos missile production in Lucknow
Videos Aug 02, 2025, 15:14 IST

Breaking | India's PM Modi announces BrahMos missile production in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded India's indigenous weapons used during Operation Sindoor and said that Brahmos Missiles will soon be manufactured in Lucknow.

Trending Topics

trending videos