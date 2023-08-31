Brazil's Tax Overhaul: President Lula's bid for fairer finances

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
In Brazil, President Lula has unveiled an ambitious plan to address the country's fiscal challenges. Lula's economic team has introduced a series of measures aimed at generating additional revenue and achieving a balanced budget. The focus of these measures? Taxing closed-end and offshore funds, typically accessible to affluent investors.

