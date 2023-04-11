Brazilian President Lula to invite Xi Jinping to Brazil for talks

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the president of Brazil, declared on Monday that he would invite his Chinese colleague Xi Jinping to visit Brazil. In an interview with state-run broadcaster EBC, he stated, "I am going to invite Xi Jinping to come to Brazil, for a bilateral meeting, to get to know Brazil, and to show him the projects that we have of interest for Chinese investment," adding he is planning to "consolidate" the relationship with China.