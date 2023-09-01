Brazil: Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife questioned on jewellery scandal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Federal police will examine Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, and his wife on Thursday in relation to claims that they attempted to pilfer expensive jewelry and other things received as official presents from other nations. In separate, concurrent interrogations, Bolsonaro, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, six former aides, and other accused accomplices will be questioned. Police are looking into claims that the gang planned to sell off diamond jewelry from the Swiss luxury brand Chopard, a Rolex watch covered with diamonds, and other items given to Bolsonaro for his "illicit enrichment."

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos