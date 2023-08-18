Blinken: Russian aggression, violation of Ukraine's sovereignty

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Leisure members Denmark and the Netherlands have been leading international efforts to train Pilots as well as support staff to maintain aircraft and ultimately enable Ukraine to obtain F-16 aircraft for use in its war with Russia. The climate to provide Ukraine with United States-built F-16 Jets is growing.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos