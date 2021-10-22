Blast cuts power to Afghanistan's capital Kabul, restoration work underway

Oct 22, 2021, 11:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The city of Kabul, home to 4.5 million people is currently in dark after an explosion on Thursday brought down electricity lines and cut off power in the capital, the cause of the blast remains unclear. WION's Anas Mallick brings you more details.
