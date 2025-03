After three cats and a bird were found to have the highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, a market was shut down for 21 days and over 700 chickens were culled to prevent further spread of the infection. All 65 human samples — collected from the pet owners, veterinarians and others who came in contact with the pets — were found to be negative, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.