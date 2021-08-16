Biden's decision to pull out... is a disaster for US: Andrew Whitehead, former journalist

Aug 16, 2021, 02:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban have captured Kabul and many Afghans tried to flee the nation out of fear. 60 countries tried to evacuate their citizens from Kabul airport. Listen in to Andrew Whitehead on the events unfolding in Afghanistan after the siege of Taliban.
