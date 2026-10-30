/Bhutan flood surge raises alarm across border

A glacial lake outburst at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan's Gasa district has triggered flash-flood warnings in parts of West Bengal and Assam. The sudden release of water on Thursday evening washed away facilities at the popular Gasa Tshachu hot springs. No casualties have been reported as the area was evacuated beforehand. Authorities are monitoring river levels and alerting vulnerable communities downstream. Shintaphu Lake is among Bhutan's 17 potentially dangerous glacial lakes.