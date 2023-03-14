Bhopal gas tragedy: Indian Government's bid to extend higher compensation to victims | Details

In December 1984, more than 40 tons of methyl isocyanate, leaked from a pesticide plant in the Indian city of Bhopal. The gas leak killed more than 3,000 people and caused significant morbidity and premature death for many thousands more. The successor firms of union carbide corporation earlier said the depreciation of the rupee since 1989 cannot be a ground to now seek a top-up of compensation. The successor firms cited the 1989 settlement between the company and the government. The firms told the court that, at the time of the settlement, the Indian government never suggested it was inadequate. The Indian government wants more than 850 million U.S. Dollars. This sum is over and above the 470 million dollars it got as a part of the settlement in 1989. As per the government, the enormity of the actual damage could not be properly assessed at the time of the settlement in 1989. The survivors of the tragedy have long been fighting for adequate compensation and proper medical treatment.