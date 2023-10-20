Bangladesh: EU to send four observers to track polls in country, to arrive on November 21 | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Four European Union election observers will track the 12th national polls in Bangladesh that is slated for January next year. Stating this, the EU said that the observers will be reaching Bangladesh on November 21.

