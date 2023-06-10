Balasore triple train crash: how safe is India’s rail network?

The tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore on June 2 has raised concerns about the safety of the Indian Railways, which is the world's fourth-largest rail network. On The India Story this week, Vikram Chandra speaks to Ravinder Gupta, Former DG of Safety at Indian Railways, and Prempal Sharma, Former Executive Director of the Indian Railway Board, to shed light on the factors that led to this terrible tragedy. Know more in this interview with Ravinder Gupta, Former DG Safety in Indian Railways.