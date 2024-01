Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Temple set to become the largest in India, stands at a height of 161

Pran Pratishtha is the establishment of life force in deity's idol. Ayodhya is gearing up for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22. PM Modi will preside over the temple opening and the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22 in the temple town.