Avengers to welcome Marvel fans to new Disneyland campus

Jun 04, 2021, 08:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Spider-Man will fly high above Disneyland Resort's new Avengers Campus in California when it starts welcoming the public on Friday (June 4), tumbling through the air as guests below meet Iron Man, Black Panther and other Marvel superheroes.
