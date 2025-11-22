/Autonomous Cars Taking Over Real Racing

Autonomous racing has evolved from a tech experiment into a full-fledged sport. At the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League finale, AI cars chased down a former Formula 1 driver, completed 20 laps at 250 kmph, and delivered some of the most dramatic moments in motorsport. From TUM's title-winning run to the six-car showdown at Yas Marina, this video shows how AI racers learned, adapted, and proved they can compete with and challenge human instinct on the track.