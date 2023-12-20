videos
Australia: After the floods came the bushfires
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 20, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
Australia faces dual disaster. While the country's northeast continues to battle floods, in Pilliga state forest, that is northwest of Sydney, aerial waterbombers are combating a large bushfire.
