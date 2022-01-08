At least 7 members of the Pakistani forces trying to cross Durand line detained by Taliban

Jan 08, 2022, 06:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In the latest escalation between Pakistan and the Taliban in Afghanistan at least 7 members of the Pakistani forces who tried to cross the Durand line in Gomal, Paktika have been detained by the Taliban border forces.
