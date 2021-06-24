At least 43 killed after airstrike hits the market in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Jun 24, 2021
At least 43 people were killed when an airstrike targeted a market in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region. The strike took place after residents said new fighting had flared in recent days north of the regional capital Mekelle.
