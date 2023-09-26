Asia stocks fall as treasury yields, dollar higher

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Asia's stock market fell as Treasury yields and the US dollar increased, suggesting that investors have not yet completely adjusted their expectations for interest rates. Japan, Australia, and China's equity indexes all saw declines, while the Kospi Index reached a six-month low due to a drop in South Korean stocks.

