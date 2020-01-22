As the awards race hots up, BAFTA statues are forged from molten metal

Jan 22, 2020, 04.50 PM(IST)
While Joqauin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Brad Pitt may be drafting acceptance speeches for next month's BAFTA ceremony, in a foundry west of London, metalworkers are equally busy crafting the gold trophies that the stars hope to win.