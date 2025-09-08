LOGIN
Argentina's President Javier Milei Loses Local Elections in Buenos Aires

Published: Sep 08, 2025, 21:05 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 21:05 IST
Argentina’s President Javier Milei faced a setback as he lost key local elections in Buenos Aires. The results highlight growing challenges for Milei’s political influence in the country’s capital.

