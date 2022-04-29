Apple hits $3 trillion market valuation, declares record-breaking Q1 sales

Published: Apr 29, 2022, 10:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Apple has revealed its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 and it becomes the world's first company to hit the $3 trillion market valuation. CEO Tim Cook has warned that sales could take a hit of up to $8 billion.
Read in App