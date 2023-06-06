Antony Blinken visits Saudi Arabia to rebuild strained ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to embark on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia he has called for the normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel Lincoln is expected to arrive this evening in Jeddah in the next two days he will be in Riyadh for a ministerial meeting of the gulf cooperation Council the members of the 80 strong Coalition of countries fighting the Islamic State group they will also meet in Blinken's presence besides his diplomatic counterparts Lincoln is also expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.