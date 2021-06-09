Antony Blinken says hundreds of sanctions to remain on Iran if US rejoins JCPOA

Jun 09, 2021, 08:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Secretary of state Antony Blinken said that hundreds of US sanctions will remain on Iran even if the United States rejoins the 2015 nuclear accord. Blinken told that sanctions will remain in place until Iran's behaviour changes.
Read in App