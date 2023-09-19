Antarctica sea-ice at 'mind-blowing' low

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Sea ice in Antarctica keeps plummeting to dangerous new lows. Sea ice levels at our planet's South Pole hit yet another record low for the winter season in mid-September, according to new satellite imagery from the National Snow and Ice Data Center, as the BBC writes.

