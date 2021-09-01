Anas Haqqani speaks exclusively to WION

Sep 01, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Haqqani network is in charge of security across Kabul. You can find Haqqani men at check-posts and outside government offices. In this exclusive uncut interview, WION's Anas Mallick speaks to the man behind this dreaded group.
