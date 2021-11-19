All contracted Rafales to be delivered to India by April 2022: French envoy Lenain

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain has said that all contracted Rafales to be delivered to India by April 2022. France and India have formed a key partnership in defense. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent, Sidhant Sibal on board the French Navy ship Chevalier Paul he said, "We feel that we are country of the region... we feel we are India's neighbor... we have territories in the region". He also spoke on the AUKUS pact, calling it a "surprise and major disappointment" and was "a major breach of trust". The AUKUS pact between Australia, the US, and the UK, Canberra gets a nuclear submarine but the previous deal with France was called off.