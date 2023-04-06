Al-Aqsa mosque clashes-UN Security Council calls emergency session

The United Nations security council will convene an emergency session on Thursday. The meeting is to discuss the recent violence in Al-aqsa mosque. The emergency session is being held at the request of the United Arab Emirates. This comes after clashes broke out at the Al-aqsa mosque in Jerusalem for the second time within a day. Until now, the UNSC has had three emergency sessions over the Israel-Palestine conflict. This will be the 4th since the Netanyahu government came to power.