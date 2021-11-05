Air quality in Delhi worsens to severe category; stubble burning, crackers chokes capital

Nov 05, 2021, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It's that time of the year when the Indian capital turns into a gas chamber, the already poor air quality has significantly worsened once again after Diwali. Crackers were burnt despite the blanket ban, the AQI has now entered the severe quality.
